Crowder recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in a 113-103 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Crowder has thrived of late despite not assuming a high-volume role in the Celtics' attack, averaging 12.8 points and 2.0 treys on only 8.2 shot attempts per game over the past five contests. So long as the team remains healthy, Crowder isn't likely to see any increased responsibilities on the offensive end, but his improved efficiency hasn't resulted in him sacrificing any scoring production yet. He's now shooting 48 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from distance on the season, up from his 2015-16 marks of 44.3 percent and 33.6 percent, respectively.