Crowder put up 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 34 minutes Friday during a 113-107 win over the Lakers.

Crowder might be shooting a career-high 43.0 percent from beyond the arc this season, but he had an off night on Friday. With the outside shot refusing to fall, he took the ball to the hole, posting up Brandon Ingram for a bruising And-1 in the second quarter. Gritty performance from Crowder, who is averaging 18.4 points over his last 10 games.