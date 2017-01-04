Crowder scored 21 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Jazz.

The 21 points tied his previous high on the season, set back in the Celtics' first game of the year, while the five three-pointers were a new season high for Crowder. He's not taking as many shots as he did in 2015-16, as Isaiah Thomas' breakout has sucked up a lot of the oxygen in the Boston offense, but Crowder's efficiency is way up and he's on pace for career highs in field goal percentage and three-point percentage.