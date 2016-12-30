Crowder supplied 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 34 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

Crowder was a definitive third wheel in the Celtics' offensive cog Thursday, as the backcourt duo of Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley handled the majority of the heavy lifting. However, Crowder turned in his typically solid complementary performance, posting his ninth double-digit scoring effort in the last 10 games. He's had the hot hand from the field over the last three contests in particular, shooting 59.3 percent (16-of-27) over that stretch.