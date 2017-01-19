Crowder poured in 21 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and an assist in 36 minutes during a 117-106 loss to New York on Wednesday.

Crowder had another solid shooting night, and has now cashed in at least one three-pointer in five straight games. His three-point accuracy currently sits at a deadly career high of 42.5 percent, an astronomical improvement for a career 32 percent long-distance shooter. Crowder should not, under any circumstances, be unowned in any roto leagues with teams in need of shooting.