Young (ankle) will be available for Saturday's game against Portland, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

The Kentucky product has been battling a sprained ankle for the last few weeks and has not appeared in a game for the Celtics since Dec. 2. With four players out due to illness/injury Saturday, Young's services may be needed, though he's unlikely to see enough minutes to warrant fantasy consideration.

