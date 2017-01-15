Young (ankle) was able to do some shooting on the court prior to Sunday's practice, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Young has been nursing a right ankle sprain for the past two weeks, but his activity on the court Sunday -- even in a light capacity -- suggests he's making progress. His absence from the contact portion of practice, however, likely means that he'll remain sidelined for Monday's game against the Hornets, though a return later in the week is feasible.