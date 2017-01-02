Celtics' James Young: Misses practice with sprained right ankle
Young missed Monday's practice due to a sprained right ankle, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Young may be in danger of missing Tuesday's game against the Jazz due to the ankle issue, but his potential absence likely wouldn't have much of an impact on the Celtics rotation.
