Young notched 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) in 15 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 win over the Jazz.

After seeing a total of just seven minutes over the previous seven contests, Young received his first double-digit minutes allotment since Jan. 24. He proved highly efficient with the extra playing time, posting only his second double-digit scoring effort of the season, as well his second game with multiple threes. While the extra run was encouraging to see, Young's playing time remains highly volatile, even with Avery Bradley's (Achilles) extended absence.