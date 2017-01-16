Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Hornets, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Young has been dealing with a right ankle sprain in recent weeks and despite making progress over the weekend by taking part in some individual drills, he'll sit out yet again on Monday. There's a chance he's cleared in time for Wednesday's tilt with the Knicks, but even when at full strength, Young shouldn't have a drastic impact on the team's regular rotation.