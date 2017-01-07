Celtics' James Young: Out at least another week
Young (ankle) is expected to miss at least another week.
Young continues to nurse an ankle injury, and this latest update would seem to rule him out for all three of the Celtics' games next week, meaning the earliest he could play would be Tuesday, Jan. 16 versus the Hornets. That said, the Kentucky product has had trouble cracking the rotation and likely wouldn't make an impact, even if he were healthy.
