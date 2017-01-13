Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Hawks, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Young didn't even make the trip to Atlanta for the contest, but the Celtics are holding out hope that he may be able to return at some point next week. Once the ankle injury is behind him, Young isn't likely to be included in coach Brad Stevens' rotation, so his five-game absence thus far hasn't affected the minutes distribution on the wing.