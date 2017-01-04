Celtics' James Young: Out Tuesday vs. Jazz
Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Young is dealing with a sprained right ankle and will get the night off Tuesday for further rest and recovery. That said, he's only averaging 5.8 minutes over just 11 appearances this season, so he can continue to be avoided in fantasy leagues unless multiple injuries occur higher up on the depth chart.
