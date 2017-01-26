Young received three minutes in a 120-109 win over the Rockets on Wednesday, recording no points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) or any other statistics.

Young has been available for the last three games following a two-week absence due to a sprained right ankle, entering the rotation for the last two contests while Avery Bradley (Achilles) has been sidelined. Bradley looks likely to miss another week, so Young could continue to pick up a few minutes off the bench over the next few games. Even so, the playing time Young receives likely won't be significant enough to give him fantasy value in most formats.