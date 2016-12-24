Celtics' James Young: Receives another DNP-CD in Friday loss
Young received yet another DNP-Coach's-Decision in Friday's 117-112 home loss to the Thunder.
Young hasn't seen the court since December 2nd. Part of that absence was due to an illness on December 5th, but the majority of Young's stays on pine central are due to Coach Brad Steven's preferred rotations. Young is squarely behind Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and others on the Boston depth chart and is only relevant in the deepest of fantasy leagues.
