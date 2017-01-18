Celtics' James Young: Ruled out for Wednesday
Young (ankle) will sit out Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Coach Brad Stevens indicated that Young was nearing a return, but he'll need at least one more night off for additional recovery. Once healthy, Young will slot in as a deep reserve on the wing, likely struggling to see playing time in competitive contests.
More News
-
Celtics' James Young: Out again Monday vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' James Young: Does some shooting before Sunday's practice•
-
Celtics' James Young: Out Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' James Young: Out at least another week•
-
Celtics' James Young: Ruled out Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Celtics' James Young: Still battling sprained ankle•