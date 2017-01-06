Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers.

It will mark the second straight absence for Young, who is nursing a sprained right ankle. Considering the injury prevented him from practicing Thursday, it seems unlikely that the Celtics would clear him to return to action for the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Pelicans, even if he indicates he's feeling better.

