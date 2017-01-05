Celtics' James Young: Still battling sprained ankle
Young (ankle) did not practice Thursday.
The little-used guard continues to nurse a sprained right ankle, and he sat out Thursday's session in order to receive treatment. Consider him questionable to play Friday against the Sixers, though even if healthy he's unlikely to make an impact.
