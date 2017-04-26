Brown (illness) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bulls, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Brown sat out of Tuesday's practice with an illness, but after receiving treatment over the last 24 hours or so, he's feeling better and will be available to play Wednesday. However, the fact that Brown is averaging just 5.5 minutes over the first four games of the series likely means he's set to spend most of the game on the sidelines, so he won't be a viable fantasy option for Wednesday's DFS slate despite being healthy.