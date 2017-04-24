Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Again plays only one minute in Game 4 win
Brown played only one minute during Boston's Game 4 win and was statistically shut out.
That's back-to-back one minute playoff games for the rookie Brown, who averaged 17 minutes per game during the regular season. Coach Brad Stevens clearly doesn't trust Brown versus crafty veterans Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade. Instead, Stevens has turned to veteran wing Gerald Green to boost the starting line-up's scoring options. Avoid Brown in all DFS formats Wednesday as the C's return home to face the Bulls for a critical Game 5.
