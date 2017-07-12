Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Exits with leg injury

Brown won't return to Tuesday's Summer League game against the 76ers after injuring his right leg.

Brown fell hard in the first half of Tuesday's game and came up limping, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports. It appears as though he was holding his right leg, though the team has yet to make any official announcement as to the specifics and severity of the injury. He isn't thought to be in danger of missing any regular season time, and is likely being held out of the second half Tuesday for precautionary reasons.