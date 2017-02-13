Brown (hip) will likely remain out until after the All-Star break, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The rookie sustained a strained right hip Saturday in Utah, limiting him to just 12 minutes of action while making another start at shooting guard. Boston has not released an official return timeline, but as of Monday morning the expectation is that Brown will sit out Monday (at Dallas). Wednesday (vs. Philadelphia) and Thursday (at Chicago) leading up to the All-Star break. The Celtics are then off until Feb. 24, when they return to action against the Raptors in Toronto.