Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Likely shut down for rest of summer league

Brown (quad) will likely be sidelined for the remainder of summer league, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

As expected, the Celtics likely don't want to risk further injuring Brown, who has looked excellent in summer league. During his three games, Brown averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals across 22.7 minutes per game. There's seemingly no reason to believe he won't be 100 percent healthy when training camp starts.

