Brown did not participate in Tuesday's practice due to an illness, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

No official word regarding his status for Wednesday's Game 5 has been announced, but Brown should likely be considered questionable for the contest due to the illness that caused him to miss Tuesday's practice. That being said, he's played a combined two minutes over Games 3 and 4, so his availability for Wednesday likely won't have too much impact on the fantasy forecast.