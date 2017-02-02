Brown mustered eight points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes in Sunday's 123-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Brown's eighth start of the season was a bit of a dud. The rookie was tentative at times, especially in the fourth quarter. He also got chippy with Kyle Lowry after a late, not particularly hard fast break foul by the Toronto point guard. Coach Brad Stevens has shown much faith in Brown while Avery Bradley (Achilles) has been out. Expect Brown's minutes to decline should Bradley return Friday versus the Lakers. Brown has averaged 21 minutes per game during Bradley's recent eight game absence.