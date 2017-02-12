Brown (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's contest against the Jazz.

Brown did not start the second half after straining his right hip during first half action. Given the nature of the injury, it remains to be seen whether or not he will be available for the Celtics' game at Dallas on Monday. Gerald Green started the third quarter in Brown's place and figures to assume the rookie's role until he's 100 percent.

