Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out Thursday vs. Warriors

Brown (quad) won't play in Thursday's Vegas Summer League matchup against the Warriors, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.

Brown played in just two games for the Celtics during Summer League, but looked like one of the best players on the floor before exiting the team's previous contest with a quad injury. Considering it's just a bruise, it shouldn't linger into training camp, although the Celtics will likely hold him out for the rest of the Summer League schedule.