Brown posted a modest five points (2-5 FG, 1-1 FT), one assist and three rebounds from 13 minutes in Friday's 117-112 loss to the Thunder.

Over the past five games, Brown has been playing a minor bench support role for the C's. He's averaged just 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds with zero made threes over that time period. Coach Brad Stevens has been relying more on Marcus Smart and Jonas Jerebko as his top bench options. Brown hopes to be gifted more minutes on Sunday, Christmas day on the road versus the Knicks.