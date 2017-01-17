Brown supplied nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 20 minutes in Monday's 108-98 win at home versus the Hornets.

Brown hadn't seen 20 minutes of action since December 9th. The rookie small forward has seemingly recovered from the ankle issue that forced him to miss Wednesday's game. Now in good health, he also seems to have regained the back-up small forward role, with Gerald Green receiving only four minutes Monday night.