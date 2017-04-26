Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Probable for Game 5
Brown (illness) is probable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Bulls, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
Brown, who missed Tuesday's practice with an illness, is being listed as probable for Game 5. That being said, he's only played a minute in each of the past two outings for the Celtics, so his availability likely won't affect much of the game or the fantasy landscape. A final word on his status should be announced around pregame warmups.
