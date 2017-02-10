Brown supplied 14 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 120-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The rookie posted double digits in the scoring column for the third time in the last four games and also tallied one of his best games as a pro from behind the arc. Brown was solid on the boards as well, with Thursday's total representing his fourth time in the last eight games with at least seven rebounds. The 2016 first-round pick has shot at least 40 percent for four straight games, and continues to gain invaluable game reps during Avery Bradley's (Achilles) extended absence.