Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Remains in starting lineup
Brown will start again Friday against the Magic, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Brown was handed his fourth-career start Wednesday against the Rockets, and although he finished with just two points and four fouls in 13 minutes, he'll retain his place Friday. While that bodes well for Brown getting involved early, Marcus Smart still figures to play extensively off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Season-high 20 points Friday vs. Magic•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting vs. Rockets•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 12 points in loss•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Plays 20 minutes in Monday's win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will be available Friday vs. Hawks•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will 'try to play' Friday vs. Hawks•