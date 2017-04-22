Brown played only one minute in Friday's Game 3 win and was shutout across all categories.

Coach Brad Stevens clearly does not trust the rookie during this series versus the Bulls, as Brown has played only 21 total minutes during the first three games. Two costly turnovers in Game 2 lead to Brown riding the pine for essentially all of Game 3, as Stevens turned to veteran wing Gerald Green for a rare start. Brown will probably only see the floor during garbage time, should a blowout occur in Sunday's Game 4.