Brown contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and a block in 19 minutes during a 117-106 loss to New York on Wednesday.

With Avery Bradley (Achilles) resting, there was a strong possibility that Brown would play a lot more minutes than normal since he has the size, strength and lateral quickness to guard the same matchups that Bradley does. But he only played 19 minutes, one less than he did on Monday against the Hornets (Bradley suited up for that game). Still, although Bradley's injury didn't translate into extra court time for Brown, the 19 minutes are certainly an improvement over December, when he played only 12.3 minutes a game.