Brown scored a season-high 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out two assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 128-98 victory over the Magic.

After averaging 5.8 points across 16.2 minutes per game over his past six games, Brown got the start at shooting guard over Marcus Smart and exploded for a 20-point performance in 30 minutes against the Magic. Brown isn't known much for his shooting ability, hitting 43.5 percent of his field goals and 29.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he had the hot hand Friday. He'll try to stay hot for the Celtics next game Saturday against the Bucks.