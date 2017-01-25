Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Starting vs. Rockets
Brown will get the start Wednesday against Houston.
In a move aimed at matching the Rockets' versatile starting five, coach Brad Stevens will insert Brown at shooting guard, while starting Jonas Jerebko in place of Amir Johnson up front. With Avery Bradley still out of action, Brown will presumably be tasked with guarding James Harden for much of the night.
