Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Will sit out Wednesday vs. Wizards
Brown is dealing with an ankle injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande reports.
It's the first we've heard of the ankle injury for Brown, so the exact nature remains unclear at this point in time. We should see his status updated again in the next 24 hours or so, but he can also tentatively be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks. Look for both Marcus Smart and Gerald Green to pick up some extra minutes off the bench on the wings in Brown's absence.
