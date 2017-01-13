Brown (ankle) took part in morning shootaround and indicated that he would "try to play" Friday against the Hawks, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

With Avery Bradley (Achilles), Tyler Zeller (illness) and James Young (ankle) already ruled out and back in Atlanta, Brown seems likely to dress regardless of how his ankle feels, but it sounds like coach Brad Stevens will wait and see how the rookie looks during pregame warmups before determining if he'll actually play. Brown, who grew up near Atlanta, has some motivation to play through the injury in front of his hometown crowd, but even if he toughs it out and gets clearance to play, he's not likely to see significant run.