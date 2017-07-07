Tatum, despite a previous report indicating he would sit, will play during Thursday's summer league game against the Jazz,Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Tatum, who finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's game, will play Thursday. The Celtics' next game takes place Saturday against the Lakers.

