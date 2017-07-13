Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Will sit out Thursday's contest
Tatum will be held out of Thursday's Vegas Summer League game against the Warriors because of right patellar tendinitis, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
Tendinitis is always a concerning issue for athletes due to the tendency for it to linger throughout one's career. It will definitely be something to keep in mind heading into the upcoming season, but the Celtics still don't seem overly worried with the ailment. Tatum likely won't play for the rest of the Summer League schedule, but look for him to be a full-go by the time training camp is here.
