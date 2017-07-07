Tatum will sit out Thursday's summer league game against the Jazz, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

No official reason for Tatum's absence was given by Locke, but it seems safe to assume that the Celtics' coaching staff is just giving him the day off for rest. During Wednesday's game, Tatum finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes. Tatum's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Lakers.