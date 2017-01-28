Jerebko finished with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 27 minutes during Friday's 128-98 victory over the Magic.

With Al Horford (groin) out, Jerebko saw his second straight start at power forward, as coach Brad Stevens elected to slide Amir Johnson to the center spot. Over those two starts, Jerebko has a combined 14 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and one steal. It remains to be seen what coach Stevens will do once his frontcourt is healthy, but Jerebko may play himself into an increased role if he can string more performances like Friday's together.