Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Available to play against Wizards
Jerebko (illness) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.
Jerebko was absent from Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers after being listed as probable headed into the contest. That extra rest, however, appears to have been enough for Jerebko to get healthy. He will likely return to his role of playing 15-to-20 minutes off the bench in Boston's frontcourt.
More News
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Probable to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Scores three points in 14 minutes Monday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Contributes 12 points off bench in Thursday loss•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Posts four points in 23 minutes Sunday•
-
Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Shifting back to bench•