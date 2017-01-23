Jerebko (illness) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Jerebko was absent from Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers after being listed as probable headed into the contest. That extra rest, however, appears to have been enough for Jerebko to get healthy. He will likely return to his role of playing 15-to-20 minutes off the bench in Boston's frontcourt.