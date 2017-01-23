Jerebko (illness) traveled to Washington and will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of the Providence Journal reports.

Despite being listed as probable heading into Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Jerebko was still forced out of his first game of the season while he recovered from a cold. It appears the extra couple days of rest have done Jerebko some good, and he should be in line for his usual 15-to-20-minute role off the bench Tuesday now that he's feeling healthier.