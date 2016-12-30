Jerebko registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 17 minutes in Thursday's 124-118 loss to the Cavaliers.

The Swedish forward supplied a season high in scoring, bouncing back in fine fashion after scoring a total of four points over the 34 minutes spanning his previous three appearances. Jerebko hadn't even hit double digits in the scoring column since back on Nov. 23 against the Nets, so Thursday's performance should be kept in perspective, particularly considering that Jerebko has only seen over 20 minutes in three of 15 December games.