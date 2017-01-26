Jerebko posted seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 120-109 home win over the Rockets.

Jerebko received a rare start as coach Brad Stevens altered his lineup to address Houston's three-or-layup offense. The start and extra minutes led to a nice boost in points and rebounds for the Swedish Bird. Expect Jerebko to return to his usual bench role Friday against the more traditional Orlando Magic.

