Jerebko suffered a nose injury during Sunday's game against the Clippers and will not return.

Jerebko collided with teammate Jaylen Brown and immediately went to the locker room in noticeable pain. He's currently being evaluated team doctors and we'll likely receive another update on his status following the game. Prior to the injury, Jerebko posted zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and a steal across 10 minutes.