Jerebko posted two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds from 10 minutes in Wednesday's 108-92 loss to the Kings.

Jerebko was a Game Time Decision heading into Sacramento due to a broken nose suffered in Sunday's game. The Swedish Bird wore a protective clear face mask and mustered 10 minutes, despite the injury. Clearly, Jerebko was not at his best, having also lost two turnovers. He hopes to turn things around Thursday at Portland.