Celtics' Jonas Jerebko: Probable to play Saturday
Jerebko (illness) is considered probable to play Saturday against the Blazers, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.
Jerebko came down with a cold Saturday morning, but the expectation is that he'll be cleared to play by the time tip-off rolls around. The wing is averaging 15.6 minutes per game in January but hasn't attempted more than five shots in any of his last nine contests.
