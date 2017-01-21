Jerebko (illness) is considered probable to play Saturday against the Blazers, A. Sherrod Blakely of CSN New England reports.

Jerebko came down with a cold Saturday morning, but the expectation is that he'll be cleared to play by the time tip-off rolls around. The wing is averaging 15.6 minutes per game in January but hasn't attempted more than five shots in any of his last nine contests.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola