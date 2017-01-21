Jerebko (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Blazers.

The Celtics initially deemed Jerebko probable, but he's now among three players who have been ruled out for Saturday's game due to illness. He'll be joined on the bench by Tyler Zeller and Demetrius Jackson, while Avery Bradley will continue to sit out due to an Achilles strain.

